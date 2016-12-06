Shop with a cause this holiday season

Handmade from the Heart will host its annual craft fair to benefit Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday.

If you haven’t done any holiday shopping yet, you’re sure to find something special at this year’s Handmade from the Heart show at the Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown. On Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm, Island artisans, knitters, bakers, and candlestick makers will have items for sale at the craft fair, which will benefit the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard.

Hospice, which has been organizing the craft fair since 1999, started collecting goods a few months ago. They put out a call for any unique, handmade items from “local artisans from candlestick makers to bakers,” and the community has certainly delivered. Artfully made jewelry, needlepoint, knitted items, paintings, photographs, Christmas ornaments, and baked goods are expected to fill over a dozen tables on Saturday.

The Edgartown Council on Aging has been knitting throughout the year, collecting baby hats, sweaters, and other stitched goods for Saturday’s sale. They are expected to fill up almost eight tables with their handcrafted goods.

Volunteers will donate a deluge of sweets to sell, including brownies, lemon bars, and chocolate chip cookies. Proceeds from baked-good sales will go to the Christopher Fund, which helps Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard patients and families cover out-of-pocket costs like copays for medications, care supplies, caregiver respite, and funeral expenses throughout the year.

Vineyard Knitworks hosted a special event in mid-November specifically for Handmade from the Heart. They donated skeins of yarn to six knitters, who spent the afternoon making hats and cowls for the sale. They donated almost a dozen items.

Local sewer Pam Flam donated several quilts, Madeline Castelli has donated handmade soaps, and Sara Kurth also donated knit hats and scarves.

Hospice will be accepting donations of unique handmade goods at their office in Tisbury through Friday night, Dec. 9.