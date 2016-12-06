Tisbury: Celebrating the holidays

Be sure to shop next Sunday, Dec. 11, when 10 percent of all sales in participating shops in Tisbury will be donated to the Vineyard Committee on Hunger. Last year our town raised over $8,000 for VCOH. Some businesses will also offer Benefit Baskets to support the Family-to-Family Holiday Dinner until Christmas Eve.

Also that Sunday in Tisbury, look for the hayrides from 11 am to 2 pm and a free G-rated movie at 1 pm at the Capawock. Santa Claus will be at the Black Dog Campus with ornaments to color and tree lighting from 3 to 5 pm. You and the kids can join in decorating cookies from 1 to 4 pm at Bernie’s and Bobby B’s. There will be some soft, warm alpacas in town waiting to be patted between noon and 2 pm. Kids are invited to join in the Holiday Hunt in Tisbury shops through the 18th.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury welcomes its minister home next Sunday.

The Rev. Cathlin Baker has been on sabbatical leave at an abbey in Scotland, where her children joined her for the past month.

Send your get-well cards to Betty Eddy. Only a fall could stop Betty in her tracks. We wish her a rapid recovery.

An exhibit of photographs of Martha’s Vineyard by Oak Bluffs resident Phyllis Dunn is hung as Art in the Stacks through December at the Vineyard Haven library. She says, “My work is mostly water scenes; I enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.”

Music begins at 5 pm on Friday, Dec. 9, in front of the Harbor View Hotel. Enjoy hot chocolate on the hotel porch and count down until the lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse at 6 pm. You can also gather down on the beach as well. The lighting is a gift of the Bassett Electric Co.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, shop the Jewelry Jingle with tables full of gently used costume jewelry in the library of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Join some members of the Federated Church Choir singing beloved Christmas carols on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 3 pm. Music is provided with Peter R. Boak, minister of music, at the piano; requests are welcomed. This is a free event, open to all ages, and followed by cookies and cider.

Many years ago the ferry was canceled when Santa was coming to town to meet the little kids. That year he showed up at the Tisbury Police Station, where he rode in the car with the loud siren and flashing lights to where children waited at the Linden Tree to speak to Santa. One policeman heard a little kid, about 6, say disdainfully, “I don’t believe in Santa.” The cop said, “You don’t?” “Naw,” said the kid, “and he isn’t magic either.”

The cop replied quietly, “Well, all I can tell you is that we have a big closet, like a safe, where all the guns are kept. I had to go to get the key from the chief to open the gun safe this morning. When I opened the door, I was really surprised. There was Santa Claus, right there inside the gun safe.” I’d bet that little kid still isn’t too sure about Santa.

Community Services wants to help you with programs scheduled this winter. Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren meet at the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center at 35 Greenwood Avenue this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 to 11:30 am. Information is shared over coffee and discussion the second Saturday every month. This is free.

The Gatchells prepare their wonderful display of Christmas lights for all to enjoy. If you want to show your appreciation, they have a container for food donations on site.

The Island Wide Youth Collaborative, in conjunction with MVCS Family Center, Disability Services, and the Youth Task Force, presents three free parent workshops with anxiety expert Lynn Lyons. “Stepping Out of the Worry Cycle and What to Do When Anxiety Shows Up” is an interactive parent-child workshop for parents and caregivers and children ages 8 to 17 offered on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 pm at the library of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. To register, visit mvcommunityservices.com/lyons. “The Traps of Worried Parenting and What to Do Instead” is 6:30 to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 14, also at the library. Call 508-687-9187 to register.

A follow-up discussion for parents or caregivers who participated in the 2015 workshop with Lynn Lyons is in the MVRHS Culinary Arts dining room on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 2 pm. Register: mvcommunityservices.com/lyons.

The West Tisbury library is running a silent benefit auction. A few special items are a one-week stay in a cottage on the St. Lawrence River or in a 3-bedroom house in Nevis, or roundtrip Cape Air tickets to Boston. There are gift certificates and pottery, a blanket, as well as paintings and photos donated by local artists and businesses. These are on display at the library. The winners will be announced on Dec. 19.

The annual Hospice Concert is Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, at 7:30 at the Methodist church on the Campgrounds.

Many stores in our town are planning to stay open until 8 pm next Thursday, Dec. 15, with discounts and specials for Friends and Family Night.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Polly Renear, Anna Tomlinson, and Rachel Houston. Saturday belongs to Doug Cabral; Tuesday belongs to Kayla Pachico. Happy birthday to Ken Beebe and Jeanette Bigelow on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Of course, Santa travels by ferry this time of year because it is deer week on the Island.