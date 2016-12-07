Frederic Sonnenburg

Frederic Arthur Sonnenberg, 84, of The Villages, Fla., and Oak Bluffs died at home, Nov. 25, 2016, surrounded by his family.

Fred was born in East Orange, N.J., on Oct 21, 1932, to Margaret I. (MacClellan) and Arthur J. Sonnenberg.

Fred enjoyed a long career as a professional engineer. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northeastern University. After graduation, he served as an officer with the Army Corps of Engineers as an aeronautical research engineer for NACA (later NASA) Ames Aerolab at Moffett Airfield in California. His assignment in atmosphere-entry simulation gave him the opportunity to meet and work with many space pioneers such as Alfred Eggers and Wernher von Braun.

After NACA, he returned to the East Coast, and spent several years at the Foxboro Co. in Foxboro. As a dedicated Patriots fan, he worked to get town approvals and funding for the first Patriots Stadium.

Fred was an avid golfer. After moving to Martha’s Vineyard he found his best job ever — course engineer for Farm Neck Golf Club. He worked there for 30 years, and was a familiar sight, traversing the course in a golf cart with a big yellow dog at his side. While on the Vineyard , Fred served on various town committees, was a director of the Martha’s Vineyard Camp-Meeting Association, and was active in humane groups, rescuing and fostering animals. “Retiring” to The Villages, he continued to work as a consultant until his illness this spring.

He was many things to many people — loving husband, father, grandfather, friend — everybody’s Mr. Fix-It, always ready to help friends and neighbors with any project, big or small. If you want to honor Fred, his family asks that you “pay it forward.” Use your talents to help someone else as Fred would, or donate to your local animal shelter.

Fred was predeceased by his brother, Alan. He is survived by his children Alan (Linda) of The Villages; Wade (Aliona) of Oak Bluffs; Kristen (David) and son Nicholas of Oak Bluffs and Norton. He also leaves his wife and partner of 40 years, Marion Burke.

A gathering will be held on Martha’s Vineyard next summer. Please visit the online guest book at hiers-baxley.com.