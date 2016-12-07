Liquor licenses for Tisbury pending approval from Senate

Tisbury selectmen voted 2 to 1 to confirm the language of the legislation regarding the sale of liquor in Tisbury restaurants, pending the approval of state senate. Selectman Larry Gomez made the motion, calling the language “straightforward,” and selectmen chairman Melinda Loberg seconded it. Both voted in approval, while selectman Tristan Israel opposed, warning that the town would need to “put more money in the police budget.”

If approved by the senate, the legislation has to be signed by the governor, and then would come back to the town for a vote during the next state election in 2018.

The legislation looks to expand current licenses to offer liquor, but will not add new licenses. It would allow the sale of all alcoholic beverages in restaurants, including restaurants in hotels, but with a seating capacity of no less than 30 people. Beverages would have to be consumed with meals, and patrons to be seated at a table.