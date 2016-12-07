Martha’s Vineyard Court Report: Nov. 21 – Dec. 5

Nov. 21, 2016

Christopher J. Camacho, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/30/93, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Erik Vanlandingham, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/27/82, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 1, 2016

Flavia Leal Costa, Edgartown; DOB 7/14/80, failure to stop/yield: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Sean M. Geddis, New Bedford; DOB 11/19/92, disorderly conduct: guilty, filed; interfering with police officer: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of class B drug (suboxone): guilty, probation for 18 months concurrent with other charges, must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF.

Anna K. Marques, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/25/96, uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: continued to pretrial probation.

Joao G. Martins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/30/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Warley C. Miranda, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/30/69, violating abuse prevention order: one year pretrial probation with counseling.

Wilkeson Moreira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/17/89, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Luiz V. Neto, Edgartown; DOB 7/1/91, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Joao Orcutt, West Tisbury; DOB 6/24/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Gerson A. Sabino, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/18/71, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $1,000 court cost and the completion of 24 hours of community service.

Andre Silvanelio, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/28/81, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Dec. 5, 2016

Edward P. Curran, Cranston, R.I.; DOB 10/23/61, operating motor vehicle with a revoked license as habitual traffic offender: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; wrong way on a state highway: not responsible.

Kristen Jenkinson, Edgartown; DOB 2/12/78, failure to stop/yield: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Micael M. Jose, Edgartown; DOB 3/27/77, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; license not in possession: not responsible.

Claire I. Kozlowski, Edgartown; DOB 8/24/86, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Gerald Arthur Laflamme, Quincy; DOB 8/17/54, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Jeanette L. Nelson, Edgartown; DOB 7/14/55, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Dana M. Rhule, Brooklyn, N.Y.; DOB 8/29/78, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Alaric Kane Swift, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/12/59, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF with conditions.

James T. Tilton, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/8/67, assault and battery on a family/household member: pretrial probation for one year.

Ashlee Alexander, New Bedford; DOB 6/6/88, larceny over $250 by single scheme: pretrial probation for one year, must pay $1,668 restitution.

Sean Deal, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/19/77, disorderly conduct: guilty, must pay $150 fine; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Kevin J. Leaf Jr., Coventry, R.I.; DOB 3/22/84, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.