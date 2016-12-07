Martha’s Vineyard Court Report: Nov. 21 – Dec. 5

Nov. 21, 2016
Christopher J. Camacho, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/30/93, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.
Erik Vanlandingham, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/27/82, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.
Dec. 1, 2016
Flavia Leal Costa, Edgartown; DOB 7/14/80, failure to stop/yield: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.
Sean M. Geddis, New Bedford; DOB 11/19/92, disorderly conduct: guilty, filed; interfering with police officer: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of class B drug (suboxone): guilty, probation for 18 months concurrent with other charges, must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF.
Anna K. Marques, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/25/96, uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: continued to pretrial probation.
Joao G. Martins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/30/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.
Warley C. Miranda, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/30/69, violating abuse prevention order: one year pretrial probation with counseling.
Wilkeson Moreira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/17/89, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.
Luiz V. Neto, Edgartown; DOB 7/1/91, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.
Joao Orcutt, West Tisbury; DOB 6/24/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.
Gerson A. Sabino, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/18/71, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $1,000 court cost and the completion of 24 hours of community service.
Andre Silvanelio, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/28/81, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.
Dec. 5, 2016
Edward P. Curran, Cranston, R.I.; DOB 10/23/61, operating motor vehicle with a revoked license as habitual traffic offender: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; wrong way on a state highway: not responsible.
Kristen Jenkinson, Edgartown; DOB 2/12/78, failure to stop/yield: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.
Micael M. Jose, Edgartown; DOB 3/27/77, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; license not in possession: not responsible.
Claire I. Kozlowski, Edgartown; DOB 8/24/86, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.
Gerald Arthur Laflamme, Quincy; DOB 8/17/54, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.
Jeanette L. Nelson, Edgartown; DOB 7/14/55, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.
Dana M. Rhule, Brooklyn, N.Y.; DOB 8/29/78, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.
Alaric Kane Swift, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/12/59, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF with conditions.
James T. Tilton, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/8/67, assault and battery on a family/household member: pretrial probation for one year.
Ashlee Alexander, New Bedford; DOB 6/6/88, larceny over $250 by single scheme: pretrial probation for one year, must pay $1,668 restitution.
Sean Deal, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/19/77, disorderly conduct: guilty, must pay $150 fine; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.
Kevin J. Leaf Jr., Coventry, R.I.; DOB 3/22/84, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.