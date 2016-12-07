Oak Bluffs Harbor will open for shellfishing

Oak Bluffs Harbor will open to recreational shellfishing permit holders on Saturday, Dec. 10, and to commercial permit holders on Monday, Dec. 12.

Oak Bluffs shellfish constable David Grunden said quahogs and steamers can be fished out of the harbor.

Sengekontacket Pond and Lagoon Pond remain open for both recreational and commercial permit holders for bay scallops.

Sections 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 are open in Sengekontacket Pond for all shellfish, including oysters. View a map of Sengekontacket sections at bit.ly/Sengy-Map.