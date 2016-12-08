Honor Society inducts new members

By Rose Engler

The school’s National Honor Society welcomed 28 new students into its ranks on Tuesday night during a ceremony at the high school.

One of the co-presidents of the school’s chapter, senior Whitney Schroeder, said, “National Honor Society is a chance for students who have shown high levels of scholarship, leadership, service, and character to be recognized. This then translates into the bringing together of various students in order to make an impact on the school and community.”

The society considers its four pillars — character, service, scholarship, and leadership — important qualities that make up the criteria for picking inductees. Junior Kat Roberts was just inducted. She said, “Prior to joining, I didn’t have a sense of what National Honor Society was. I finally began to understand after listening to the different speeches about the four pillars.”

Whitney presented a speech on character; Ben Nadelstein, senior and co-president, presented a speech on service. Emma Baldino, senior and historian, presented a speech on leadership; and Emma Bunker, senior and treasurer, presented a speech on scholarship. Cana Courtney, senior and secretary, followed these remarks by leading the pledge which inducts each new student into the society.

Junior Audrey McCarron said, “The ceremony was intricate, involving speeches and the lighting of candles. I loved it.”

Each speech was followed by the lighting of a candle, each candle representing a pillar, and the fire representing the ignition of the trait in the inductees’ lives, and how it will then lead them to light the world.