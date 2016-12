The Bindery in Aquinnah at 5 Moshup Trail will be open to the public for an open studio on Sunday, December 11 from 12 to 5 pm. Unique hardbound journals will be available, restoration projects will be discussed, and hand bookbinding processes will be demonstrated. For more information, please contact Mitzi Pratt at meprattbookbinder@me.com or call 508-645-3035.