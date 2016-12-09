Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank CEO Paul J. Falvey moving on to the Granite State.

The board of directors of Bank of New Hampshire announced Friday afternoon that it has selected Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank CEO Paul Falvey as its next president and CEO.

Referring to Mr. Falvey’s role at Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, a press release stated, “Mr. Falvey played a key role in the transformation of a $100 million New England–based community bank into a $1.4 billion regional lender.”

“We are confident that Paul’s deep-rooted commitment to building business through long-term relationships and delivering the best customer experience in the communities served make him an ideal candidate for the position,” Bruce D. Clow, chairman of the board of Bank of New Hampshire said in the press release.

Mr. Falvey will succeed Mark Primeau, who has served as president and CEO of Bank of New Hampshire since March 1, 2008.

Mr. Falvey is a graduate of Hamilton College, and earned his M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Along with his wife and three children, he will be relocating to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire in the near future. Mr. Falvey will officially join Bank of New Hampshire on Feb. 1, 2017.

Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and largest independent bank in the state.