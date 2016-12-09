MVRHS will return to the Cape and Islands League

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) will be joining the Cape and Islands League as early as 2018, according to MVRHS athletic director Mark McCarthy. He told the MVRHS school committee on Monday, Dec. 5 that he received a letter from the league accepting their application just before Thanksgiving.

Mr. McCarthy will notify the Eastern Athletic Conference that all the sports teams at the school will be leaving the conference. As a rule, a school must give a two year notice; however, MVRHS plans to announce their departure and request a one year notice.

“Next year will be our last year, hopefully, in the Eastern Athletic Conference,” Mr. McCarthy said.

The league is made up of Nantucket, both schools in Sturgis, Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, and Monomoy. Along with Martha’s Vineyard, Falmouth, Nauset, Barnstable, Sandwich, and Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School will also join the league.

Mr. McCarthy told the committee that this was an opportunity to return to the league, play more teams, and develop new rivalries.

“It can’t be the Cape and Islands without us,” Mr. McCarthy said.