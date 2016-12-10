It’s delightful: Christmas in Edgartown

There's lots more cheer to enjoy this weekend, in Edgartown and beyond.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Christmas in Edgartown Parade

10 am-12 pm

Main Street, Edgartown

The Christmas parade is a close runner-up to the annual Fourth of July parade. Come see floats, animals, dancers, music, fire engines, and Santa. Edgartownboardoftrade.com.

Vineyard Artisans Festival: Ninth Annual Holiday Festival

10 am-4 pm

Grange Hall, West Tisbury

You won’t want to miss this very special holiday fair, the last of the year. Many Island and handmade holiday gifts are available. Free parking and admission. vineyardartisans.com.

Chowder Contest

12-2 pm

Kelly House parking lot, Edgartown

Sample the Vineyard’s best chowder and pick your favorite. This event is sponsored by the Edgartown Board of Trade, Edgartown National Bank, and MVY Radio, and benefits the Red Stocking Fund. Admission $8. edgartownboardoftrade.com.

Minnesinger Holiday Concert

4-6 pm

Old Whaling Church, Edgartown

Come see the Island’s premiere choral group, the MVRHS Minnesingers, in their annual concert with special guests the Island Children’s Chorus. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 seniors, students, and kids 12 and younger free. Special visit from Santa Claus. 508-627-4440; mvpreservation.org.

Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11

Christmas at the Lighthouse

10 am-2 pm

Cape Poge Lighthouse, Chappaquiddick

Ride out to the festive lighthouse and learn about the keepers of the light. Complimentary pickup from the Chappy Ferry provided. Preregistration is required. Member adult $28, member child $16; nonmember adult $35, nonmember child $20. 339-927-8778; thetrustees.org.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Breakfast with Santa

8-10:30 am

The Wharf Pub, Edgartown

Come take photos with Santa and enjoy the breakfast buffet. All proceeds go to the Jim Lambert Memorial Scholarship Fund, which gives three Island students $1,000 each every year. Admission: $4 per child, $8 per adult, and $5 for pictures with Santa. 508-627-9966; wharfpub.com.

Christmas Bird Count for Kids

8:30-11:30 am

Long Point Wildlife Refuge, West Tisbury

This event is modeled after the annual Christmas Bird Count; children will be given a pair of binoculars and taught how to use them before they are guided around the sanctuary looking for and identifying birds. Preregistration required. mpeach@thetrustees.org; thetrustees.org.