The Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club (MVFSC) is pleased to announce that Amanda Bernard passed her Gold Moves in the Field test at the Falmouth Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Gold test is the final test offered by U.S. Figure Skating. Amanda is the first member of MVFSC to reach this level of skating in 19 years. Amanda is looking forward to graduating high school this spring and skating on the collegiate circuit.