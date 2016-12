It was a showdown of the Island’s finest dining establishments at Christmas in Edgartown Saturday afternoon as cooks competed in the 31st annual mvyradio Great Chowder Contest. There were lots of tasty soups, stews, and chowders to choose from, but in the end Martha’s Vineyard Chowder Company secured the title for Island’s best clam chowder. The Newes won first in the best fish chowder category for their Portuguese fish stew.

