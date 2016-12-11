MVRHS girls hoopsters roll over North Quincy in season opener

1 of 7

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls basketball team tipped off the 2016-17 regular season with an impressive 51-28 win over the North Quincy Red Raiders on Friday. The Vineyarders never trailed as Sterling Bishop won in his debut as varsity head coach.

The new coach got a complete effort from all involved on both sides of the ball.

“I think we played well collectively, we’ve got some serious leadership on this team, and I’m pretty confident that we have the ability to go into the tournament deeply this year,” Coach Bishop said after the win. “I think defensively, we played hard, we hussled. Offensively, we moved the ball well and we got a ton of open shots.”

The game was scoreless for nearly two minutes, until Whitney Schroeder hit a pull-up jumper to post the first points of the new season. Molly DeBettencourt followed up with two quick buckets and the Vineyarders were off and running with a 6-0 lead.

Defensively, the hosts were relentless and forced numerous North Quincy turnovers, never allowing the Red Raiders to establish an offensive rhythm. By the end of the first period, M.V. led 13-5.

The Vineyarders blew the game open in the second quarter by repeatedly executing a patient perimeter passing game to set up Whitney Schroeder and Molly DeBettencourt for open looks from the outside. The pair accounted for all 16 Vineyard points in the period, which ended with M.V. on top 29-12. The Vineyard defense, for its part, held North Quincy to a single basket from the field. The Red Raiders shot a cool five of six from the charity stripe to get the rest.

The Vineyard dominance continued in the second half. The Purple were gobbling up rebounds at both ends of the court. Inside the offensive paint, three and four Vineyarders crashed the boards, enabling second, third, even fourth chance baskets.

Rose Engler dominated the defensive glass and finished with 17 rebounds.

With the Vineyarders ahead 41-17 after three quarters, North Quincy played with real grit in the final eight minutes. The visitors started off the period with a 5-0 run and held their own the rest of the way but it was far too little too late.

Whitney Schroeder led all scorers with 24 points, draining six three-pointers in the process. Molly DeBettencourt had 17 points and three treys of her own. Lily Pigott scored four points. Delilah Quinones, Kiana Casey, and Sasha Lakis had one basket each. Karyn McEvoy led the Red Raiders with 10 points.

The Vineyarders host Sandwich on Tuesday. The jayvee game tips-off at 3 pm and the varsity game starts at 4:30.

North Quincy edges Vineyard jayvee girls

The Red Raiders held off the Vineyard jayvee girls 23-20 in Friday’s early contest at the Sancy. Katherine O’Brien scored seven points to lead the Vineyarders. Riley Yuhas added five and Summer Cardoza chipped in four. Skyla Harthcock and Taylor Hughes scored a bucket apiece.