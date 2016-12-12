Ralph John Jones of West Tisbury died on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. He was 93.

Ralph was born in Haddam, Kansas, to Charlotte Robinson and William John Jones. He grew up in Stafford, Kansas. He graduated from Kansas State College and Rutgers University. Ralph went on to work at Merck Chemical Co., where he worked opposite his wife to be, Alvida Cleveland Riggs — he was known to say “the chemistry was right.”

Ralph served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and again in the Korean conflict, returning to work at Merck afterward. The Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) was actively recruiting, and making what turned out to be a great decision, he joined the AEC. He went on to work for the Nuclear Fuel Services, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and finally for the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria.

Ralph and his wife of 69 years, Alvida, then became world travelers for many years, retiring to Martha’s Vineyard in 1986, where he was very active in his church, hospital, Up-Island Council on Aging, and the local thrift shop.

In addition to his wife Alvida, Ralph is survived by his four children, Douglas Jones (Karen), Duncan Jones, Deborah Pearce (Philip), and Daniel Jones (Barbara). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ralph was a man of many talents, especially woodworking (but not singing, though he thought he could). He loved to read, enjoy his offspring, and had a wonderful sense of humor.

The Reverend Kathlin Baker conducted a private interment service on Dec. 10 at the West Tisbury Cemetery, with military honors. A celebration of his life is being planned for spring 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury.