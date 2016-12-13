Arthur James Hoe Jr., 69, of Vineyard Haven, died on Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. His memorial service will be held in the springtime. Donations may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission, P.O. Box 2057, Edgartown, MA 02539, or the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, RR-1 Box 319X, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.