The Loft and Pizza diNapoli will launch a pizza parlor in February

In a merger with Pizza diNapoli, currently located in Edgartown’s Nevin Square, the Loft will begin offering pizza year-round starting on Feb. 1, 2017.

Joe Monteiro, owner of Pizza diNapoli, decided his busy pizza parlor needed more space and more seating. The popular year-round gathering space at the Loft was a perfect fit.

Loft owner J.B. Blau is enthusiastic about the merger. “Loft is excited to add a pizza dimension to our 5,000-square-foot room that is filled with pool tables, foosball, darts, shuffleboard, games, a full bar, TVs, DJs, and more,” Mr. Blau told The Times. “This is going to be a great seven-day-a-week, year-round enhancement for Oak Bluffs, and we are excited to work with Chef Joe and Pizza di Napoli. We are hoping this adds even more fun to winters on M.V.”

In addition to pizza, “PdN at Loft” will feature Italian appetizers, salads, and finger food.

Stay tuned for more information, or visit loftob.com.