Martha’s Vineyard native performs at Boston’s Jordan Hall

If you’re heading to Boston this weekend, take note: Martha’s Vineyard native Jonas Budris will perform as a tenor vocalist in the Handel and Haydn Society’s Bach Christmas performance at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall. This beloved holiday tradition starts at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Dec. 15, and again at 3 pm on Sunday, Dec. 18. Conducted by Ian Watson, this professional orchestra and chorus will perform baroque delights written for the season. Tickets range from $28 to $113, and may be purchased by calling 617-266-3605, visiting handelandhaydn.org, or in person at 9 Harcourt Street in Boston. Student and group discounts are available.