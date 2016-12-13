Oak Bluffs markets are last-minute stops for creative holiday gifts

Still looking for last-minute gifts? Head over to Oak Bluffs this weekend; there are still a couple of untapped resources for checking out handmade items from local artisans.

Island Images Gallery at 57 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs is hosting a two-day Gifts and Crafts Fair on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 11 am to 4 pm each day. The selection of handmade offerings from 20 local artisans will include woodworking, jewelry, candles, photography, and more. Some of the vendors, like Jannette Vanderhoop (wampum), Norma Sigelman (jewelry), Rachel Baumrin (pillows and other hand-sewn items), and Alice Thompson (photography), may be familiar to local Flea Market and Artisans Festival habitués, while many others are new to the retail scene.

“I put the word out on Facebook that I was looking for artists, and the response was wonderful,” Island Images owner and photographer Julian Wise said. “It’s been a fantastic way to connect with other people in the arts community.” The gallery hosted a similar event in November, which encouraged Mr. Wise to try it again. He hopes to keep the initiative alive all winter with themed craft fair events. “Our season wraps up Columbus Day weekend, and it always seems like a shame for such a beautiful space to sit empty until April,” he said. “These events are a fun way to throw the lights on and breathe life back into the gallery.”

During the weekend event, Mr. Wise will offer prints of David Dunthorne’s painting

“Illumination Night” for the special price of $20, with the proceeds going to the Islanders Talk Benevolent Fund. “Our goal is to raise $1,000 for the fund, and we’re counting on everyone to show up and help us hit the mark,” Mr. Wise said.

Over at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging on Wamsutta Avenue, the Martha’s Vineyard NAACP will hold its annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 pm. The festive event will include sales of hot dogs, chili, coffee, soft drinks, and baked goods along with a number of vendors selling handmade goods and flea market finds. Marie Allen will once again offer jewelry; a few knitters and crocheters have been busy all year crafting handmade gifts, and Nikeya Tankard will sell her paracord and beaded bracelets to benefit the Red Stocking Fund. Last year Ms. Tankard raised $600 with the bracelet sales.

The event will also include lots of silent auction and raffle items donated by local businesses. The bazaar is one of two annual events that the M.V. NAACP hosts to raise money for its scholarship fund.

If all this shopping builds up an appetite, you can stop by the First Baptist Church Parish House on Spring Street, Vineyard Haven, for their annual Christmas tea, luncheon, and shopping on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 pm. After enjoying tea, coffee, sandwiches, cookies, and more, you can check out various craft and gift items at reasonable prices. Or just relax, visit with friends, and make merry.