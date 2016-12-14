Arthur James Hoe Jr. (Jimmy Hoe) of Vineyard Haven died on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, from pneumonia. He was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Glen Cove, Long Island, N.Y., and raised in Weston, Conn. He graduated from Buxton School in Williamstown in 1966, and attended Boston Museum School before moving to Martha’s Vineyard in 1969. He led a varied and satisfying life of sailing, clamming, construction, art, fishing, golf, doing raw bars, and many other things for 50 years. His friends were myriad and as colorful as he.

He was the son of Arthur James Hoe Sr., who restored antique cars, and Elizabeth Reed Hoe, a homemaker and artist.

He is survived by his two sisters, Vaughn K. Hoe and Linda Hoe Palmer, both of Vermont, and a brother, Richard March Hoe of Oklahoma. He is also survived by his five stepbrothers, Michael and Thomas Boughton of California, David Boughton of Florida, and Jonathan and Nathaniel Boughton of Massachusetts. He was adored by his nieces and nephews..

Jimmy was free-spirited and dynamic, and lived his life on his own terms to the last. He deeply loved his life on the Vineyard. Whether he was out fishing on his beloved boat, serving raw bars, working at the Reading Room, caddying at Farm Neck, building and shingling houses, or painting scenes of the Vineyard, he was full of dry humor and a commitment to life on the Island. He was a unique character, well-loved by many, and is already missed.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held in the spring, at a time to be announced. Donations may be made in his name to a Vineyard conservation land trust of your choice.

