Bridge results

At the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Dec. 5, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen, followed by Ken Judson and Carol Whitmarsh in second, Dotti Arnold and Judy Cronig in third, and Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in fourth place. Games begin at 1:15.

At the 7 pm Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Dec. 6, six pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen in second place.

At the Dec. 8 game of the Island Bridge Club at 7 pm, nine pairs competed. First place went to Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Besse, followed by Tillie Foster and Barbara Alleyne in second, Bea Phear and Barbara Silk in third, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in fourth place.