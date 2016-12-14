Christmas trees for a good cause

For 16 years, Greg Carroll, Mark Wallace, and Mike Wallace have been selling Christmas trees to benefit local families during the holiday season. This year, without hesitation, when it came to picking an Island cause to support, they put up a sign at Jim’s in Oak Bluffs saying their proceeds will go to the Gurney family.

Mark said they initially put up 75 trees, and sold out of their stock within 10 days. Mr. Carroll went off-Island on Monday to get another 50 trees. If those trees sell out, they are considering making a third trip this week.

“People want to help them so much that it became overwhelming,” Mark said.

In the past, the Wallaces and Mr. Carroll have donated the proceeds of their tree sale to support Eddie Ben David and Jim Moore, who have both has been battling cancer for many years.

“This is how we live on this Island, we help people,” Mark said.

Jim’s will be selling trees until they run out of stock. Trees are $39 each.