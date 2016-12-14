Community Note: David Stanwood speaks in the Netherlands

On Dec. 4, David Stanwood of West Tisbury spoke to a meeting of the Precision Touch Design Academy, held this year in Randwijk, Netherlands. In a letter to The Times, Mr. Stanwood explained that the Precision Touch Design Academy is devoted to teaching piano technicians throughout Europe his methods for improving the touch and tone of pianos. Forty people attended the conference this year, from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Germany, and Belgium. Last April Mr. Stanwood taught in New Zealand and Australia. Mr. Stanwood wrote that with his international obligations, he still lovingly tunes and restores Island pianos.