Dowling – Thompson

Jeanne and Douglas Dowling of Vineyard Haven are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kimberly Owen Dowling, to John Robert Thompson, son of Beth Rogers of South Berwick, Maine, and James and Donna Thompson of Eliot, Maine.

John is a graduate of Marshwood High School in South Berwick, with a B.S. degree from Babson College in Wellesley. He is employed by the Ricci Construction Co. in Portsmouth, N.H.

A graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Kim attended Studio Arts College International in Florence, Italy, and holds a B.S. degree from Purdue University and a master of acupuncture and oriental medicine degree from the New England School of Acupuncture.

The couple and Kim’s daughter, Adelaide, are living in York, Maine, where Kim is the owner, acupuncturist, and herbalist of Water and Grain Oriental Medicine.

A September 2017 wedding is planned.