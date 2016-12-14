Edgartown: Feasts, festivities and snowfall

The kids and I have taken to watching movies that we used to watch when they were little. Tonight’s presentation was “The Water Horse,” a fun adventure about a boy in Scotland who finds an egg and raises the water horse that hatches from it. They enjoy reliving parts of their childhood. I rejoice in the time spent with them now, remembering times when they were little. I so miss the little people they were, even as I embrace and adore the young adults they have become.

I have to brag a bit this week about my boy, Riley. This weekend was the awards ceremony for the Gosnold Division of the Naval Sea Cadets, and my boy brought home some serious bling! He was the Cadet of the Year for his division, and the recipient of the Navy League Theodore Roosevelt Youth Medal, NSCC Citation Ribbon, Unit Citation Ribbon, Division Recruiting Ribbon, and 1-year service ribbon, and advanced to E2. As we often say in our family, I’m quietly proud. Only this time, I guess I’m not so quiet! Keep following your dreams, Boy.

Edgartown was bursting with holiday cheer this weekend during the 35th annual Christmas in Edgartown. The kids ventured out in the cold of Friday night with their dad to go to Donaroma’s amazing annual light show, Evening of Enchantment, which they deemed wonderful as always. Saturday dawned bright, sunny, and seasonably chilly for the Christmas Parade, craft fairs, fundraisers, parties, and celebrations throughout town. Sunday provided more of the same with another bright, sunny and cold day.

Our town is so festive and cute, never more so than during the Christmas season. I love the lights and decorations, and I will always have a soft spot in my heart for the trees in the green stands that line the streets of town. These trees were featured prominently in my mother’s artwork for her book “The Santa Claus Lady,” and I remember seeing them stored in the barn above the tack room and stalls back in the day when I rode at Muskoday Farm. The excitement I would feel when I’d climb up there for some reason and see them is with me still. The funny thing is, back then when I saw them in the barn, they reminded me of Christmas. Now when I see them at Christmas, they remind me of those glorious days living my dream surrounded by horses and friends. Small-town living at its best.

Big happy birthday balloons go out to Kat Hess, who celebrated her Sweet 16 on Dec. 10th. I know Mom and Dad, Kelly and Mark Hess, are super-proud of her. I guess she will soon be behind the wheel. Where did all the little kids we once knew go?

Other birthday good wishes go out to Dave Pizzano on Dec. 10, and Cindy Andrews and Alley Ellis on Dec. 12. I hope you all had magical days!

If you’re looking for things to do with the kids over vacation week, the Edgartown library has got you covered. Their schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 3 pm, Latkes and Applesauce. Hear the story and enjoy traditional latkes (potato pancakes). Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 3 pm, make treats for the birds. Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11 am, is the toddler story hour with songs and finger plays, and a movie at 3 pm about what your pets do when you aren’t home. Friday, Dec. 30, at 3 pm is a “Who Did It” mystery story hour for readers in third grade and up. Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 am is the Babies & Books Story Hour, and from 1 until 4 pm, a New Year’s Movie and Dance Party. The movie features Simba the lion, and they will have party hats, horns, popcorn, and a dance party.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 until 3 pm, the First Baptist Church will host its annual Christmas Tea, Luncheon, and Shopping at the Parish House at 66 William Street, Vineyard Haven. Celebrate the holiday season with tea, coffee, tea sandwiches, cookies, and more. There will also be a baked goods table, crafts, and gift items at reasonable prices. Admission is free! Tea tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for children. For more information, call the church office at 508-693-1539.

Don’t miss the Senior Feast by Edgartown Patrolmen’s Association on Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 pm at the Edgartown Fire House. Edgartown residents call the Anchors to reserve your spot at 508-627-4368.

Tonight as I finish writing, the first snow is falling in Edgartown. We were in town to enjoy a family dinner while the snow started to fall, and the backdrop of the decorated store windows and Christmas lights was breathtakingly beautiful. I’m working on getting my priorities back in order. Less work. More love. Less stress. More family. More friends. More joy. More kindness. More happiness. It’s been tough for me lately, but I’m working on it. Have a great week. Enjoy the season!