Featherstone breaks ground on new studio

Featherstone Center for the Arts board, staff, advisors, instructors, and friends, along with the Squash Meadow Construction team, gathered for a small groundbreaking ceremony for the new Art Barn and Pottery Studio on Tuesday, Dec. 13, prior to Featherstone’s December board meeting. In July, Featherstone announced the receipt of a $2.8 million gift to the organization; they set aside $1 million of that gift to put toward the Art Barn project. “Featherstone has prospered in makeshift buildings. It was originally a farm, and we have used all of the barns and stables as best as possible, converting them into art studios,” executive director Ann Smith said. “Now the time has come to create purpose-built classrooms and spaces to provide students, artists, and visitors proper facilities, and to make Featherstone the exceptional art center we want it to be.”

From left, Woody Mitchell, Matt Gongola, Minor Knight, Billie Jean Sullivan, Sabrina Kuchta, Judy McConnell, Nancy Kingsley, James Langlois, Wendy Weldon, Clark Meyers, Sandra Lippens, Patsy McCornack, Judy Cunniffe, Bill Potter, Ann Smith, Pam Flam, Betty Oakes, Liz Taft, Martha Adleman, Marilyn Wortman, Caryl Dearing, John Goldthwait, Nancy Langman, Jennifer Marlin, Pierre Vaillancourt, Carol Dodd Brush, Leslie Baker, Posie Haeger, and Anne Besse-Shepherd.