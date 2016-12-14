Jahries – Rogers

Diana and Steve Jahries of Simpsonville, S.C., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Allison Jessop Jahries, to Matthew James Rogers, son of James Donald Rogers and the late Carol Rogers of Florence, S.C. Allison is a graduate of the College of Charleston, and earned a master’s in social work from the University of Pittsburgh. She is employed by Circle Park Behavioral Health Services as a counselor. Matt and his father are the owners of Rogers Brothers Fabrics, a fixture in Florence since 1948.

Allison is the granddaughter of Judy and Bob Jahries of Vineyard Haven, and Jean and Frank Jessop of Stockton, N.J. Matt is the grandson of the late Beryl and Melvin Poland of Indiana and the late John and Grace Rogers of South Carolina.

The wedding is planned for October in Florence.