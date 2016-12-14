Linda Jean’s will close for the winter

Linda Jean’s restaurant in Oak Bluffs will close at the end of this year, and remain closed until March 16, 2017. Oak Bluffs selectmen unanimously approved owner Marc Hanover’s request to change his year-round liquor license to a seasonal liquor license, which allows liquor to be served from April 1 to Dec. 31. Chagrined selectman Walter Vail asked Mr. Hanover why the venerable year-round eatery would be closed for so long. “I’m tired,” Mr. Hanover said. “We’ve been staying open for 34 years, and losing our shirts in January, February, and March. Be patient; we’ll be back.”