Martha’s Vineyard Court Report: Dec. 1 – Dec. 9

Dec. 1, 2016

Sean M. Geddis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/19/92, malicious destruction of property under $250: guilty, probation for six months, must pay $150 restitution with conditions, VW waived.

Dec. 5, 2016

Aedan L. Greene, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/28/93, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible; possession of class B drug (lysergic acid diethylamide): to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Dec. 8, 2016

William B. Blakesley, West Tisbury; DOB 6/3/49, no inspection sticker, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Joshua D. Campbell, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/15/75, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jason Cournoyer, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/6/76, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: pretrial probation for one year with conditions; threat to commit a crime: pretrial probation for one year with conditions as in count 1.

Colleen A. Francis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/18/53, leaving the scene of property damage, a second charge of leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Nicholas Graham, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/14/89, criminal harassment: continued to pretrial conference.

Edmund James Lemoine, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/12/64, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

William P. Munson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/16/84, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Joseph E. Peters, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/24/79, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joseph E. Peters, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/24/79, violating abuse prevention order: guilty — six months in the house of corrections concurrent with another charge and 199 days credit.

Glenn David Reilly, Chilmark; DOB 3/4/56, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Michael J. Vicalvi, Edgartown; DOB 4/17/50, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 9, 2016

Aline S. Braga, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/17/84, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Thomas Buckley, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/5/90, assault and battery, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.

John D. Cecilio, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/14/57, assault and battery: continued without finding for six months, must pay $50 VW with conditions.

Jillian Dipietro, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/14/83, OUI-liquor or .08%: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $250 fine, $250 HIF, and $50 VW; marked lanes violation: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: responsible, must pay $500 fine.

Jessica Elsasser, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/14/84, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Daniel C. Ferry, West Tisbury; DOB 5/1/91, malicious destruction of property over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; vandalizing property: guilty, must pay $100 restitution, VW waived with conditions.

Daniel C. Ferry, West Tisbury; DOB 5/1/91, vandalizing property: guilty, must pay $930.50 restitution, VW waived with conditions.

Wesley J. Gilpin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/16/90, trespassing: guilty, filed; malicious destruction of property under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Roland E. Jahn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/20/41, distributing material of child in sexual act: continued to pretrial conference.

Leigh J. Rogers, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/12/60, assault and battery: dismissed by failure to prosecute and lack of victim cooperation; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed by failure to prosecute and lack of victim cooperation.

Reece T. Strelecki-Boyd, Edgartown; DOB 1/10/92, carrying a dangerous weapon: guilty, must pay $300 fine.