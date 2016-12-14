Martha’s Vineyard falls to Sandwich in girls hoops, 48-40

—

The Sandwich Blue Knights broke open a close game, outscoring Martha’s Vineyard 20-9 in the second quarter en route to a 48-40 win in girls high school basketball action Tuesday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

Molly DeBettecourt paced the Vineyarders with 15 points, despite missing the second half due to an injury. Sandwich’s Caroline Wilson led all scorers with 23 points.

The Blue Knights dominated the offensive glass throughout and capitalized on early Vineyard foul trouble.

The Vineyarders (1-1), trailing 28-18 at halftime, played their best ball in the second half. Freshman Sasha Lakis, in particular, was stellar at both ends of the court as the hosts cut the Sandwich lead to 38-35 midway through the fourth quarter.

Sandwich answered with a 5-0 run and held on for the win.

Lily Pigott sank a pair of treys to finish with six points. Sasha Lakis also had six points, Whitney Schroeder added five, and Meghan Sawyer four. Kiana Casey and Rose Engler chipped in with two points apiece.

Sandwich also won the jayvee contest, 41-20.

Taylor Hughes scored six for MV, followed by Katherine O’Brien (3), Skyla Harthcock (3), Tiana Rambonga (2), and Riley Yuhas (2).

The Vineyard girls, varsity and jayvees, are back on the home court Saturday afternoon against the Abington Green Wave. The jayvee game tips-off at 1:30 and the varsity game begins at 3 pm.