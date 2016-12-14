Oak Bluffs: The search for affordable housing

Sunday last was a slow-moving one for me; I spent most of the day doing chores around the house, warmed by the wood stove fire and also by bringing in wood that my daughter and great-grandson had spent Saturday afternoon stacking on the porch where it would be sheltered from the weather and easy to bring into the house. Even the cats were cozily dozing on a chair or on the nearest bed, not making many requests to venture outside. However, Sunday evening brought us a brief preview of winter with a very soft coating of snow that didn’t last through the night. That first snowfall seemed to be a calming, silent one and just added a touch appropriate to the background of the sparkling Christmas light displays throughout the town.

If you are like most of us in this town and on this Island, you are well aware of the affordable housing crisis. When I was first married in the early Fifties, it was quite common for us to let some of my husband’s summer co-workers at the old Whiting Milk Co. sleep on a couple of cots in our sunroom for the summer. Many was the morning I was awakened by the sounds of someone running down the street to work as once again they had overslept. The only rent we charged was that they painted the trim on our house. Then when my children were home from school for the summers, they and sometimes their friends would camp out in our basement or pitch a tent in the backyard. And of course, everyone knew the Vineyard shuffle was families moving out of winter rentals for the summer and into temporary housing, be it rooms, cellars, tents, or whatever they could find.

I think this crisis of housing crept into our lives so silently, we did not realize how serious it was becoming because at first it just was the way of Vineyard living. Now it is not just a summer residence problem, but a year-round problem. Now individuals and families are finding it impossible to find affordable year-round or even winter housing. Because of this lack of affordable housing, I now have four generations of my immediate family living with me. If you would like to help work toward solutions to this serious problem, please attend the Housing Production Plan third community meeting tonight, from 7 to 9 pm at the Oak Bluffs School Cafeteria. Bring your ideas and energy to this committee, and let’s see what can be done.

Oak Bluffs resident Phyllis Dunn has an exhibit of photographs of Martha’s Vineyard at the Vineyard Haven library. This is part of the library’s “Art in the Stacks” program. The exhibit runs through December; for more info call the library at 508-696-4210.

Our own Oak Bluffs library is holding winter scavenger hunts. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 27, and running through Saturday, Dec. 30 (during hours the library is open), this no-school activity for all ages will take place. They will have prizes for everyone who completes the challenge. There will be two hunts, one for readers and one for prereaders.

This Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 pm is the annual Christmas Tea, Luncheon, and Shopping event at the First Baptist Church Parish House in Vineyard Haven. Join them and celebrate the season with tea, coffee, tea sandwiches, cookies, and more that will be served throughout the program. There will be a baked-goods table, crafts, and gift items for sale at reasonable prices. Admission for shopping is free; tea tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children.

The All-Island School Band will be holding its Winter Concert tonight from 7 to 8 pm at the Regional High School Performing Arts Center. The musical talents of these students will surprise you.

The Oak Bluffs Elementary School PTO will be sponsoring a brand-new fundraising event this holiday season for our children. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Holiday Gift Shop will be open during the school day for the students to visit and purchase small, affordably priced gift items for their loved ones. A way to help out would be if you would please look through your closets, attics, and cabinets for items that you would like to donate that would be suitable items for the kids to give as gifts! Books, puzzles, games, and jewelry that are gently used would be appreciated. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 16, and if you would like to lend a hand, please contact Jen Wiggin (j2542wiggin@hotmail.com) and/or Sarah MacPherson (smacs642@aol.com).

We send birthday smiles to Mike Marchand on the 15th, Bill Jones on the 21st, and Rae Carter, Sandra deBettencourt, Bertie Madeiras, and Marie Fisher on the 22nd.

Enjoy your week. Peace.