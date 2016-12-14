Philip W. Reynolds, 87, of Hillside Village in Vineyard Haven died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after a period of declining health. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Baker of East Falmouth, and his son, Scott Reynolds of Belmont, N.H. His remains will be interred in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

