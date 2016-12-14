Poem: Seasons

By Linda Bergeron Freedman
The leaves are falling on the ground
Yellow, orange and even dark brown
Their branches now are getting bare
With hopes of winter in the air
The white snow is starting to fall
Shoveling and snowballs upon us all
The frosty wind begins to blow
Jack Frost is here that’s all we know
The boots and jackets are out of the box
Mittens and long johns and stole of fox
The fires are burning in the stove
Sending out their fiery glow
The flowers are sleeping in their beds
While images of snowflakes are in our heads
The pumpkin pie and turkey dinner
Is on our list now that’s a winner
The families together once again
To us the holidays will begin
The shopping time in the stores
Always delays our daily chores
School vacation is here again
Winter fun is about to begin
Moms and Dads are out today
While children indoors have fun at play
Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living’s Supportive Day Program. She loves her job there.