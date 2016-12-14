Save the cemetery department

To the Editor:

A blatant miscarriage of justice and power is taking place in Edgartown!

There is a very serious problem taking place in Edgartown that requires our townspeople have all the facts presented to them. The town is attempting to eliminate our existing cemetery department and incorporate it into our highway department. This would be a disastrous move for the town. It is not economically sound, nor is it the best way for our cemetery department to operate. We need to maintain the hands-on, personal attention of working with the public and the town as they have always been.

The public does not have the facts. They are being deceived. This is a very political, inside maneuver to end what has been an ongoing, unresolved, and unnecessary conflict between the department head and the cemetery commission.

This needs to be brought to the attention of the voters of our town, and public hearings need to be held. The press needs to involve itself with some investigative reporting. This must not be allowed to happen.

A letter was submitted today to the cemetery commission meeting where they were “told” that they must vote on this in the affirmative.

This author’s relationship to the former cemetery superintendent in no way diminishes the credibility of the contents! Please, let your voice be heard!

Althea Morgan

Edgartown