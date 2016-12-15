Legalized pot cleared for Dec. 15 in Massachusetts

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Governor’s Council voted to certify the Nov. 8 election results and cleared the way for legalization of adult possession and use of marijuana in Massachusetts on Dec. 15, as well as home-growing aspects of the ballot question.

According to the State House News Service, the unregulated sale of marijuana will still be illegal; the drug is still illicit under federal law, and public use of marijuana is prohibited. But starting Thursday, the ballot law permits one person to grow up to six plants for personal use, and allows for up to 12 plants per household. Adults 21 and over will be able to give one another up to one ounce of marijuana as a gift, and they can possess up to 10 ounces of pot in their own home.

The ballot question passed with 1,769,328 votes in favor and 1,528,219 votes against, according to the official tally.

All towns on the Vineyard voted in favor, with West Tisbury approving the measure by the largest margin. There were 7,588 in favor and 3,948 votes against the ballot question.

Some had expressed concern that the results would not be certified before Thursday’s effective date for certain aspects of the law. Additional provisions of the law establishing a regulatory structure for the legalized retail sale of marijuana will take longer to implement, according to the State House News Service.