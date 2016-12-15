Philip Warren Reynolds, 87, died on Dec. 13, 2016. He was surrounded by his daughter Melissa, son Scott, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and longtime friend Sofia Anthony.

Philip, an Army veteran who was proud to serve his country, was born in Falmouth. He moved to Martha’s Vineyard, where he lived for nearly 55 years. There he worked primarily as a mason until his retirement.

He is survived by several children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.

Philip will rest at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.