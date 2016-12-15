Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final da versão em inglês

So many events happened last week that foster a welcoming environment on the Island and at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. There are many individuals to thank for making all of it possible.

I am profoundly grateful for Elaine Weintraub, and for the space she has created for the Brazilian students. Last Friday was the seventh Brazilian- American lunch at the high school, and my first time attending. I had such a blast cooking with the kids, watching them come together and conquer an incredible task, and all because Elaine continuously embraces the differences and similarities in American and Brazilian culture.

Ann Ducharme, education director at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, is a walking example of what I believe we as human beings are here on this earth to do. Once a month she brings different elements of the museum’s art and artifacts into Corinne Kurtz’s history class to promote the ability to learn English and globalization through art. On Thursday, Ann and Allie Walker brought cookies, frosting, and other cooking supplies to teach my students about American holidays, and on Friday my class had the utmost honor to switch on the Edgartown Lighthouse Christmas lights.

It was so touching to watch the museum’s director, Phil Wallis, do the countdown in Portuguese. If you would like to see it, the museum posted it on their social media accounts (Instagram and Facebook), and it is a lot of fun to watch. Thank you to everyone at the museum for all that you do for our students.

Below are some of what the students have said about the various events that they were involved in last week:

Making cookies

“Helping make ginger cookies was an experience that I have never really had before. I’ve never made ginger cookies with my family. What was really interesting was that I always get separated from the Brazilians and put with a different group. Being around all of the Brazilians having a fun time was a great experience.”

—Reinaldo Dos Santos

“Helping make the ginger cookies was a great experience. I don’t hang out with the new Brazilians that much, so it was nice to see what they thought of the tradition. Unfortunately, I couldn’t go light up the lighthouse because my Minnesinger concert was that day. Being a Minnesinger is great. We all became a family so quickly.”

—Victoria Miranda

Lighting the Christmas lights at the lighthouse

“I feel so honored that we, the Brazilian students, were chosen to light the Christmas lights at the lighthouse, one of the most visited places on the Island. It was an honor”

—Akilah Moreira

“We are happy and thankful for the opportunity.”

—Nattielly Dias

Brazilian-American Friendship lunch

“The lunch is an important event. It helps us show our culture and how we interact with others. I had the opportunity to invite a friend, and he was thankful I chose him. We also show a bit of our traditional food.”

—Schmeichel Oliveira

“I think that the Brazilian-American lunch is a great event, because there you become friends with other people. I heard about it a lot last year. This year was my first year getting invited to it, and I enjoyed it. I became friends with a lot of upperclassmen and Brazilians I had never talked to before.” —Matheus Brito

“It was my first time taking part in the Brazilian-American Friendship lunch. It was fun being there with Brazilians and Americans. It was also fun to be able to show a bit of our culture to our American friends. I appreciate how respectful they were, and how into it they got. I’ve lived on the Island my entire life, so I am usually more involved in the American events. It was great to be able to celebrate both cultures.”

—João Gonçalves

Portuguese translation – Tradução em português

Tantos eventos aconteceram na semana passada que continuam a fermentar um ambiente acolhedor na Ilha e na Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Há várias pessoas para agradecer por tornar tudo isso possível.

Eu sou profundamente grata pela Elaine Weintraub, e pelo espaço que ela vem criando para os alunos brasileiros. Sexta-feira passada foi o sétimo almoço “Brazilian-American” na high school, e minha primeira vez participando. Eu tive um momento inspirador cozinhando com as crianças, vê-los unidos e conquistando uma tarefa incrível, e tudo isso porque Elaine abraça continuamente as diferenças e similaridades na cultura americana e brasileira.

Ann Ducharme, diretora de educação do Museu de Martha Vineyard, é um exemplo vivo do que eu acredito que nós, seres humanos viemos nesta terra para fazer. Uma vez por mês ela traz diferentes elementos de arte do museu e artefatos na aula de história da Corinne Kurtz, para promover a habilidade de aprender inglês e globalização pela arte. Na quinta-feira, Ann e Allie Walker trouxeram cookies, cobertura de bolo, e outros itens culinários para ensinar meus alunos sobre os feriados americanos, e na sexta feira minha turma teve a maior honra de ligar as luzes de Natal na Edgartown Lighthouse.

Foi tão emocionante assistir o diretor do museu, Phil Wallis, fazer a contagem em português. Se você quiser assistir, o museu postou um vídeo em suas redes sociais (Instragram e Facebook), e é muito divertido de assistir. Obrigada a todos do museu por tudo que vocês fizem pelos nossos estudantes.

Abaixo há alguns depoimentos do que os alunos disseram sobre os vários eventos que eles estiveram envolvidos semana passada:

Preparando cookies

“Ajudar a preparar os biscostos de gengibre foi uma experiência que eu realmente nunca tinha tido antes. Eu nunca fiz biscoitos de gengibre com a minha família. O que foi mesmo interessante é que eu sempre fico separado dos brasileiros e colocado em um grupo diferente. Estar perto dos brasileiros, nos divertindo foi uma ótima experiência.”

—Reinaldo Dos Santos

“Ajudar a fazer os biscoitos de gengibre foi uma experiência ótima. Eu não fico muito com os brasileiros novatos, então foi legal ver o que eles pensam da tradição. Infelizmente, eu não pude ir acender as luzes no farol porque meu concerto do coral Minnesinger foi nesse dia. Fazer parte do grupo de coral Minnesinger é ótimo. Nós todos nos tornamos uma família tão rápido.”

—Victoria Miranda

Acender as luzes de Natal na lighthouse

“Me sinto tão honrada que nós, os estudantes brasileiros, fomos escolhidos para acender as luzes de Natal na lighthouse, um dos lugares mais visitados na Ilha. Foi uma honra.”

—Akilah Moreira

“Nós estamos felizes e gratos pela oportunidade.”

—Nattielly Dias

Almoço da amizade Brazilian-American

“O almoço foi um evento importante. Nos ajudou a mostrar nossa cultura e como interagimos com os outros. Eu tive a oportunidade de convidar um amigo, e ele ficou grato que o escolhi. Nós também mostramos um pouco da nossa comida tradicional.”

—Schmeichel Oliveira

“Eu acho que o almoço Brazilian-American foi um grande evento, porque lá você se torna amigo de outras pessoas. Eu ouvi muito sobre no ano passado. Esse ano foi meu primeiro ano o qual fui convidado, e eu gostei. Eu fiz amizades com vários alunos mais velhos e brasileiros com os quais eu nunca tinha falado antes.”

—Matheus Brito

“Foi a minha primeira vez participando do almoço da amizade Brazilian-American. Foi divertido estar lá com brasileiros e americanos. Também foi divertido poder mostrar um pouco da nossa cultura para os nossos amigos americanos. Eu fiquei grato de como eles foram respeitosos e como eles gostaram. Eu vivi toda a minha vida na Ilha, então geralmente eu sou mais envolvido com os eventos americanos. Foi muito bom poder celebrar as duas culturas.”

—João Gonçalves