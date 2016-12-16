Quick news: West Tisbury selectmen’s meeting

At their Wednesday meeting, West Tisbury selectmen:
- Unanimously approved Ernie Thomas’ reappointment to the MVC.
- On the recommendation of Chief Ben Retmier, selectmen unanimously approved a recommendation in turn to the Chilmark selectmen — the administering body for Tri-Town Ambulance — that the sum of approximately $350,000 from the Tri-Town Ambulance Stabilization Reserve Receipt Fund be used to purchase a pair of new ambulances.
- Unanimously approved a clerically and legally modified Scott’s Grove land disposition agreement between West Tisbury and the Island Housing Trust Corp. Among other things, the amended agreement cedes much of the oversight of the affordable housing project from the selectmen to the Affordable Housing Committee, and affirms that the town retains title to the property.
- Unanimously approved immediate adoption of Complete Streets policy, a MassDOT program designed to provide funding and professional guidance for safer, more versatile, and more accessible roadways.
- Unanimously approved various budget items, including in part a 0.7 percent decrease in the selectmen’s budget, the possible reduction of annual report printing costs, special procurement training for the town manager, and an estimated 5 percent increase of town property and liability insurance.
- On the recommendation of the shellfish committee, selectmen unanimously agreed to keep recreational oyster fishing open until Jan. 31, 2017. No action was taken on commercial oyster fishing.
- Approved acceptance of a letter of resignation from Police Sergeant Jim Neville. Sgt. Neville wrote that he had accepted a superintendent position at the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department. Selectman Jeffrey “Skip” Manter, also a West Tisbury police sergeant, abstained from the vote.
- Announced that the next selectmen’s meeting on Dec. 28 (between Christmas and New Year’s Day) has been canceled.