The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from December 18, 10:00AM until December 18, 4:00PM.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check the Authority’s website for possible trip cancellations. Current Conditions may be viewed at steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status

To make or modify a reservation please call 508.477.8600, online at steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals

For additional information please refer to weather.gov.