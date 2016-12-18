Winter solstice happenings

On the longest night of the year there is plenty going on both in the stars above our heads and here on the Island. We found some events that will help pass the extra hours of darkness and celebrate the arrival of winter this Wednesday, Dec. 21

Solstice Sunset Candle Lighting

Gay Head Lighthouse, 4-5 pm

Welcome the winter through music, dance, and other types of performance just before sundown at the Gay Head Lighthouse in Aquinnah. The evening will include a dance performance by Jesse Keller of The Yard, flute by Carole Vandal, and more in memory of Pathways Projects founder Dr. Marianne Goldberg. All are welcome to this free event.

Winter Solstice Stargazing

Felix Neck, 6-8 pm.

Learn about the cosmic happenings of the winter sky with Mark Lovewell at Felix Neck Sanctuary. There will be stories and treats around a warm fire, and stargazing in the wildlife sanctuary’s open fields. All ages are welcome and admission is free. Register online at massaudubon.org or over the phone at 508-627-4850.

