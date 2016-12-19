Christmas pageant

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will host its annual Christmas Eve service at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 pm. The service includes a reenactment of the Nativity that includes candles and carols, presented by children from all over the Island. Music will be performed by Brian Weiland and the Joyful Noise Choir, an Island-wide children’s chorus. The event is free, and all are welcome to attend. Be sure to come early, as space is limited. The organizers ask guests kindly not to park on Panhandle Road. For more information, visit wtcongregationalchurch.org.