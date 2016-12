Spend Christmas Eve in a winter wonderland at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena this Saturday, Dec. 24. Families of all ages are invited to skate with the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Girls Ice Hockey team and Santa from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. There will be free hot cocoa and candy canes. Admission is $10 per person, or $25 per family. Proceeds benefit the MVRHS Girls Hockey Booster Club.