Aquinnah: The spirit of the holidays

The Aquinnah Town Christmas Party will be tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 23, at 5 pm at the Old Town Hall. Come one, come all. Santa will be arriving around 5:30 to deliver gifts to the good children (only the good ones!) of Aquinnah. The town hall will look very festive, and there will be food and drink. It is a potluck, so please bring either a side dish or a dessert. The town will provide the main course. I hope to see all our neighbors there to help us celebrate the season. Hanukkah starts on Dec. 24; I hope everyone who celebrates has a festive eight days.

If you need something to get you in the holiday spirit: Pam Glavin has placed a small Christmas tree at Carl Widdis’ graveside with twinkling lights. Pam encourages people to come, place an ornament on the tree, and make a promise to do a good deed or service for someone. Carl took care of so many of us in town, and this is a way for us to give back. Thank you, Pam, this is the true spirit of the holidays.

The library Story Time will be Thursday at 3:30 pm. Also on Thursday at 5 pm, the movie “Elf” will be shown. Popcorn will be served. As of press time, the librarians weren’t sure when they were going to be open on Christmas Eve, so you may want to call before you head over.

On Christmas Eve (this Saturday) there will be a Candlelight Service at 5 pm at the Community Baptist Church of Gay Head in Aquinnah. There will be traditional lessons, carols, and lighting of candles. On Christmas day there will be no services in Aquinnah, but there will be services at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven at 10 am. First Baptist is located on the corner of Spring and William streets. First Baptist is the sister church of CBC, and this will be a combined service for both churches. For more information, call the church office at 508-693-1539.

The Sargent Gallery is open by appointment through the off-season, and will be open most weekends, from noon to 4 pm. Please call 508-645-2776 for more information.

Pathways Gathering Space will be closed Dec. 22 to Dec. 31 for the holidays. It will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 31, for its annual New Year’s Eve Drop-in, from 6:30 to 9 pm. Everyone is encouraged to stop in on their way to the next party for a casual early-evening gathering. Their next “We Dance” night is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6, with guest performers and DJ Wayne Elliott. Check out pathwaysmv.org for updates.

In each town on the Island, Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free, one-hour informational introductory session, “My Life, My Health.” Based on people’s response, they plan to have one session in Aquinnah. Please join them and learn more about this free six-week series on how to become a more effective self-manager and partner with your health care provider in managing your chronic condition, or supporting another person who has a chronic condition. Call 508-627-5797, ext. 114, or email ksamways@ihimv.org to sign up for the session or for more information.

Thank you to Berta and Vern Welch, who hosted a lovely Christmas party this past Saturday. You’d think after throwing the wedding of the season (their daughter, Sophia, was married in October), they might have abstained from hosting another soiree this year, but they are party troupers of the first order, and they don’t quit.

The library also hosted a fun gathering this past Saturday, complete with treats, wrapping-paper-making, and greens making. Happy birthday to Claus Smith, who turned 9 on the 20th. Claus got his big present back in the fall, when his parents got him a wetsuit, as Claus has gotten very into (and very good at) surfing. Happy birthday to Amaya Hyde, who is turning 8 on Friday. Happy birthday to Christina Montoya, who celebrates on Christmas day, or maybe she doesn’t. Maybe she pretends her birthday is some other day when people aren’t completely distracted by a frenzy of eating and gift giving, but it is the day she was born. Happy birthday also to Lang Gerhard, whose birthday is Dec. 28. I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday this weekend.