Poem: On the eve of Christmas Day

By Philip A. Zentz

On the eve of Christmas Day

I have a story

Of a boy in all his glory

Who wanted nothing more

Than just to give

So others all could live

In love and harmony

Galore …

He lived a peasant’s life

With all the stress and strife

Even when his life was grim

He never once complained

For his aim was pure

His gift was just in giving

The life we all want living

I know we all can see for sure

His want for all our happiness

Remains …

Remains to be

That we all may start to see

That it’s not what we may be

Or the value of the things we own

In vain …

Nor does it take a lot

To be grateful for all we’ve got

Or to reach another’s heart

With love

Sustained …

So on the eve of Christmas Day

I know of just one wish

That all remember what a birth should mean

It means that all the world of joy

For all the little girls and boys

Shouldn’t all be wrapped beneath the Christmas tree;

It should be shared in love

Like it is from God above

Given in a hug or kiss and smile

For they are the greatest gifts of all

The ones I know we most recall

On the eve of Christmas day

I hope all will just remember

On the 25th of December

As we celebrate the birth of one

His only want was to give to us

A life of joy and happiness, begun

For my greatest gift, I give away

A hug, a kiss, a smile (a poem)

I hope will help to light your days

And shine for all the while …

With a simple act of kindness

I wish you,

Merry Christmas!

As a young man, Philip A. Zentz worked summers on Martha’s Vineyard, commercial fishing out of Menemsha and building stone walls. A retired carpenter, cabinetmaker, and schoolteacher, he now lives in East Bridgewater, but often visits relatives here.