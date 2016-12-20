Poem: On the eve of Christmas Day

By Philip A. Zentz
On the eve of Christmas Day
I have a story
Of a boy in all his glory
Who wanted nothing more
Than just to give
So others all could live
In love and harmony
Galore …
He lived a peasant’s life
With all the stress and strife
Even when his life was grim
He never once complained
For his aim was pure
His gift was just in giving
The life we all want living
I know we all can see for sure
His want for all our happiness
Remains …
Remains to be
That we all may start to see
That it’s not what we may be
Or the value of the things we own
In vain …
Nor does it take a lot
To be grateful for all we’ve got
Or to reach another’s heart
With love
Sustained …
So on the eve of Christmas Day
I know of just one wish
That all remember what a birth should mean
It means that all the world of joy
For all the little girls and boys
Shouldn’t all be wrapped beneath the Christmas tree;
It should be shared in love
Like it is from God above
Given in a hug or kiss and smile
For they are the greatest gifts of all
The ones I know we most recall
On the eve of Christmas day
I hope all will just remember
On the 25th of December
As we celebrate the birth of one
His only want was to give to us
A life of joy and happiness, begun
For my greatest gift, I give away
A hug, a kiss, a smile (a poem)
I hope will help to light your days
And shine for all the while …
With a simple act of kindness
I wish you,
Merry Christmas!
As a young man, Philip A. Zentz worked summers on Martha’s Vineyard, commercial fishing out of Menemsha and building stone walls. A retired carpenter, cabinetmaker, and schoolteacher, he now lives in East Bridgewater, but often visits relatives here.