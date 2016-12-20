The Island Alpaca Co. gift shop offers a large variety of quality alpaca products and luxurious garments, many crafted from yarn made from the fleece of their own alpaca. Island Alpaca annually shears its herd, producing an average yield of six to seven pounds of durable and beautiful fiber per animal, which is transformed into the garments and yarns available at the farm store. Don’t miss the 10th annual Shearing Day Celebration on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Island Alpaca products range from hats, mittens, gloves, blankets, scarves, slippers, socks, and jackets to sweaters, hats, toys, and gifts, and more — all as soft as cashmere, and warmer, lighter, and stronger than wool. Alpaca is hypoallergenic, soft, and fine — the ultimate in thermal insulation, with moisture-absorbing properties, strength, and elasticity. Visit Island Alpaca and meet the gentle, playful animals that produce this wonderful byproduct, and discover the benefits of alpaca ownership.

Island Alpaca products are sold at the farm’s store at 1 Head of the Pond Road, Oak Bluffs, and online at islandalpaca.com. 508-693-5554, info@islandalpaca.com. Island Alpaca is open seven days a week, year-round.