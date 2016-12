The MVRHS junior varsity boys beat Dennis-Yarmouth handily by a 4-1 count in a game the junior Vineyarders dominated. Graham Lewis contributed two goals, and singletons from Peter Gillis and Sean Hegarty solidified the win. Aiden Marek had two assists. Hoffman Hearn, Joe Serpa, Kenny Hatt, and Jackie Pizzano also had helpers in the JV win. The JV squad will next play against Sandwich High School on Dec. 27 at 9:30 am in the Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.