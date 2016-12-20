A native of Martha’s Vineyard, Hannah Marlin was drawn to the rich history and natural beauty of wampum. After returning home from college, she began crafting wampum jewelry, and Littlest Fish Designs was born in the winter of 2014. As a self-taught jewelry designer, Hannah creates her own original and unique designs in her studio in Oak Bluffs.

Littlest Fish Designs combines ancient materials with a modern approach. All designs include intricate hand-carved or -shaped wampum (ethically sourced on Martha’s Vineyard), delicate wire wrapping, semiprecious stones, and fine metals. Littlest Fish Designs is a proud supporter of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, and an active participant in the shell-recycling program.

As for the name? Hannah is the youngest (and shortest) member of the Marlin family, making her the Littlest Fish.

Littlest Fish Designs can be purchased at Driftwood in Oak Bluffs, Citrine in Vineyard Haven, and online at littlestfishdesigns.etsy.com. Prices range from $128 to $250. littlestfishdesigns.com, facebook.com/littlestfishdesigns, littlest.hannah@gmail.com.