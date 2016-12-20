Jewelry artist Marie Allen was first inspired to create after purchasing some unusual and eye-catching beads while on a trip to Cape Town, South Africa. She returned home and made herself some jewelry, and before long friends were placing orders for their own custom pieces.

M. Allen Designs include necklaces, earrings, and bracelets handcrafted from some of the finest gemstones from around the world. Marie sources turquoise, coral, amber, tiger-eye, carnelian, jade, rose quartz, pearl, lapis lazuli, aventurine, and amethyst from around the world, including Africa, Asia, and Europe. M. Allen Designs are timeless, one-of-a-kind statement pieces made to enhance your individual style. As Marie says, “It’s not what everyone else is wearing — it’s what they are not.” Marie takes the extra time and consideration in sourcing her materials and developing her designs, and it shows. Each piece is a work of art and a treasure to the beholder.

M. Allen Designs can be purchased at Marie’s home studio, and by contacting the artist directly, at 508-693-3435 or mballen@capecod.net.