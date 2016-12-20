Martha’s Vineyard Court Report: Dec. 12 – 16

Dec. 12, 2016

Juan Mendez, Lynn; DOB 5/15/80, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: dismissed by failure to prosecute without prejudice.

Peter A. Tennant, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/13/57, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery: not guilty.

Dec. 13, 2016

Kelly Bodell, Port Charlotte, Fla.; DOB 9/1/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: not guilty; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, must pay $150 fine.

Lisa E. Reyes, State College, Pa.; DOB 2/8/71, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Dec. 15, 2016

Chrystal L. Angelini-Thomas, Edgartown; DOB 10/23/73, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Claire I. Koziowski, Edgartown; DOB 8/24/86, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year with conditions.

Linda L. Tucker, Hyannis; DOB 12/26/58, assault and battery: not guilty.

Dec. 16, 2016

Michael B. Dunn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/29/69, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Wyatt Sullivan Hamilton, Falmouth; DOB 3/20/94, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth without prejudice; a second charge of assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth without prejudice; trespassing: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth without prejudice; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth without prejudice.