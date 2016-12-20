MVRHS girls hoops fall to powerhouse Abington

On Saturday, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) was defeated by Abington High School with a lopsided final score of 62-38.

The Vineyarders were led by junior co-captain Molly deBettencourt, who scored 17 points. Kiana Casey had 10 points, Whitney Schroeder contributed seven points, and Lily Pigott had four points for the Vineyarders. The team is now 1-2 on the season after a huge season-opening win (51-28) over North Quincy and a tight 48-40 loss to Sandwich.

The Green Wave jumped out to a 31-16 halftime lead over a hustling Vineyarder squad. They finished out the second half of the game with 31 additional points. Green Wave’s Jennifer Worden took a third-period tumble and sat for 10 minutes before returning to the contest, which cost them some potential baskets.

Coach Sterling Bishop liked his team’s effort contributions by young players. “We played to the end, had good effort from these kids,” he said. “And in the absence of Rose Engler and Amanda Bernard, we started a freshman, Sasha Lakis, an athletic player who contributed a lot as a forward, blocked and altered shots, and got us rebounds. She’s still learning, but showed veteran presence out there.

“I’m always concerned about confidence level, but these kids fight back every time they get down; they’re having fun,” he said of his 1-2 team.

The Vineyard will take on Whitman-Hanson at home on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 pm.